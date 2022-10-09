Guwahati News

Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Shah will attend a review meeting on the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) this afternoon.
Amit Shah visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati
Union home minister Amit Shah who is on a three-day tour to the Northeast visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday and seeked the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

Shah was accompanied by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah will attend the North Eastern Council (NEC) Plenary Session this afternoon.

The union home minister will then visit Dergaon in Golaghat district later today to inaugurate the two-day conference of the superintendents of police to be held at the Police Training College.

The conference will be held at the newly constructed police conference hall at the Police Training College.

