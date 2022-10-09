Assam Congress Leader Rakibul Hussain Resigns From Party Office

Hours after Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Abdul Khaleque resigned from post, Congress Leader and MLA Rakibul Hussain tendered his resignation from party office on Sunday.

According to sources, the MLA took the decision for the Congress Presidential election.

Hussain will be campaigning for Mallikarjun Kharge.

On Saturday, Khaleque had resigned from post and party duties of APCC.

He also took the decision to take part in the campaign of Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress President Poll.