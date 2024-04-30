Amit Shah Slams Cong Over His Fake Video, Says "BJP Supports Reservation"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cleared the air stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will support reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
While addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, Amit Shah stated that the BJP will always play the role as a protector.
The Union Home Minister said, “Congress is spreading misinformation that BJP will end reservation after crossing 400 seats. These things are baseless and factless. I want to make it clear that BJP is a supporter of reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs and will always play its role as protector."
Slamming the Congress, Shah said that the party is frustrated, due to which they are spreading fake videos of the BJP leaders.
Addressing the fake video issue, Shah said, “Their Congress) frustration reached to such a level that they have spread fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders. Chief Ministers, State president and others have also done the work of forwarding this fake video. Today a prominent leader of the Congress Party is facing a criminal offence. This action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment. Ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low. I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics."
Regarding the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Amit Shah said, "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it...We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken."
Amit Shah further exuded confidence on ‘400 paar’ in the Lok Sabha Polls. He said, “After two phases of elections, based on our internal assessment we can say that BJP and its allies have crossed over 100 (seats) and we are confident that we are moving towards our resolve of '400 paar' through the blessing of people. We are sure that in Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarkhand, we will emerge victorious by a huge majority. As per initial trends, we are also getting a good response in South India.”