Amit Shah Slams Cong Over His Fake Video, Says "BJP Supports Reservation"

Regarding the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Amit Shah said, "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it...We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken."