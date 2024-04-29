HM Amit Shah Ignites Excitement in Guwahati with Pre-election Roadshow Blitz

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Guwahati today has set off a flurry of activity as the city prepares for a grand roadshow ahead of the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The meticulously planned roadshow for Amit Shah, spanning from Cycle Factory to Lalganesh, is positioned to have a substantial influence in the upcoming third phase of the state's Lok Sabha elections.
Greeted by a reception of state dignitaries and leaders at Borjhar airport, Shah's visit aims to bolster support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from the crucial Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.
State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, along with other state dignitaries, are among those present at the LGBI airport to receive the Union Home Minister.
In anticipation of Shah's visit and the ensuing roadshow, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued various restrictions on vehicular movement to ensure the safety of the public, particularly vulnerable road users. These restrictions include the suspension of commercial goods carrying vehicles on specified routes from 12 PM to 9 PM on April 29, as well as regulations on slow-moving vehicles and carts along designated roads during the same period.
Moreover, all ASTC and Private City buses are to be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Machkhowa via specific routes starting from 1 PM on April 29. Additionally, vehicular traffic on certain stretches, such as from Birubari Tiniali near Aarya Nagar Flyover to Lalganesh Tiniali at AK Azad Road, will be restricted from 2 PM onwards on the same day.
Notably, these restrictions will not impede the movement of emergency vehicles, including fire tenders, ambulances, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders, and school buses.
Meanwhile, as the city gears up for Shah's roadshow, excitement is palpable, with people from all corners gathering on the streets to catch a glimpse of the Union Home Minister and show their support.
In parallel, Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Chattavan has declared specific roads in the district as "no drone, no firecrackers, and no-fly zones" to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.
With anticipation building and preparations in full swing, Amit Shah's visit promises to be a significant event shaping the political landscape of Guwahati ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.