Amit Shah To Arrive in Guwahati Today | Full Itinerary Released

Guwahati is all set to host Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 28–29 August 2025, with a packed itinerary of political, administrative, and cultural engagements.

Advertisment

According to the official schedule released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah will leave his Krishna Menon Lane residence in New Delhi at 4:30 PM on 28 August, reaching the New BSF Hangar at Palam by 4:50 PM. After a brief dinner on board a BSF aircraft, he will touch down at Guwahati Airport at 7:35 PM. From there, the Home Minister will head straight to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Basistha Chariali, Beltola for a closed-door meeting between 8:10 PM and 9:10 PM, followed by dinner at the same venue. He will spend the night at the Koyanadhara Government Rest House.

The following day promises to be even busier. At 11:30 AM on 29 August, Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key development projects at Raj Bhawan, Guwahati, underlining the Centre’s focus on Assam’s infrastructure growth. After a brief lunch break at Koyanadhara, he will move to the Khanapara Veterinary Field for a conference scheduled between 2:10 PM and 3:40 PM.

In the evening, Shah will turn to cultural and historical engagements, attending the birth centenary celebrations of former Assam Chief Minister Golap Borbora at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra from 3:55 PM to 4:55 PM. He is expected to return to Guwahati Airport soon after, departing for New Delhi with dinner served on board.

The Home Minister will be accompanied by top officials, including Ansh Deep (OSD, HMO), Shivnath Mishra (APS to HM), and Ashish Mishra (AC, CRPF), among others. Given Shah’s Z+ security cover, agencies including Delhi Police, CRPF, Assam Police, and other units have been directed to ensure a watertight security blanket throughout his stay.

Officials have also been asked to keep helipad coordinates ready for any last-minute helicopter movements and streamline transportation arrangements for the entire entourage, including IAF and BSF aircraft support.