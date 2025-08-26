Amit Shah to Address Largest NDA Panchayat Meet in Assam on Aug 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Guwahati on August 29 to attend a series of government and party programmes, with the highlight being the NDA Panchayat Meeting at Khanapara. The gathering is expected to be the largest NDA meeting in Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Advertisment

According to Former MP and BJP leader, Pallab Lochan Das said that, the meeting will bring together newly elected Panchayat representatives from across the state to discuss strategies for local development in their respective areas. “The Home Minister will provide clear directions to the NDA’s grassroots representatives on how to implement development works effectively,” he said during a press conference.

The meeting will see participation from:

274 Zilla Parishad members

1,330 Anchalik Panchayat members

15,067 Gaon Panchayat members

This totals 16,671 BJP Panchayat representatives. Alongside them, representatives from BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are also expected, although the party has not yet officially released the list of attendees.

Pallab Lochan Das further added that representatives from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, as well as members of municipal town committees and ward representatives of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, will also participate. However, Panchayat members from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) districts will not attend. In total, over 19,000 members are expected at the Sammelan.

The event will begin at 11 AM, with Amit Shah delivering a keynote address. Senior leaders of the BJP and its coalition partners in Assam will also be present. Party insiders indicate that the Sammelan will symbolically kickstart preparations for the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

Also Read: “Not worried about Congress-AIUDF alliance”: BJP General Secretary Pallab Das