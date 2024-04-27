Amit Shah To Hold Mega Roadshow In Guwahati On April 29

Union Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for a grand roadshow in Guwahati on April 29th, ahead of the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Anticipated to draw a significant turnout of supporters, the event holds crucial importance in rallying voters.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided insights into the event's arrangements, confirming, "Amit Shah is set to hold a roadshow in Guwahati on May 29. The roadshow will be held between the Cycle factory-Lal Ganesh area of the city."
CM Sarma emphasized meticulous planning to ensure the event's grandeur while minimizing traffic disruptions.
Meanwhile, in opposition quarters, Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is set to address a press conference in Guwahati today. The focus will be on the candidacy of Mira Borthakur Goswami, who is contesting against BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi.