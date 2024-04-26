Implementing UCC Across India is PM Modi's Guarantee, Says Amit Shah

In a fervent electoral rally held in Piprai, Ashoknagar district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government's commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.
The declaration echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast stance on the issue. Shah took aim at the Congress, accusing them of endorsing personal laws and opposing the UCC.
Addressing the gathering in the constituency of Guna Lok Sabha seat, where BJP candidate Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting, Shah emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, the scourge of Naxalism and terrorism has been quelled. He asserted, "The government has liberated the country from terrorism and Naxalism, including Madhya Pradesh."
Shah lauded the Modi-led central government's decisive move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the BJP's resolute actions in contrast to Congress' apprehensions. He rebuked Rahul Gandhi's predictions of chaos, asserting the government's strength and commitment to maintaining peace.
Earlier in the day, Shah criticized the Congress for its manifesto, suggesting that the BJP's appeal has surged due to the Congress' inclination towards appeasement politics. He challenged Rahul Gandhi on the issue of Sharia law, reaffirming the secular nature of India's Constitution and the impermissibility of forming laws based on religion.
Amit Shah's rally in Piprai underscored the BJP's unwavering stance on national integration and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, positioning it as a key electoral promise in the ongoing political landscape.