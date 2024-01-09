Amit Shah to Inaugurate Brahmaputra River Front Beautification Project on Jan 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Brahmaputra River Front Beautification Project in Assam's Guwahati on January 20.
This was announced by Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal.
The Brahmaputra River Front Beautification is an under-construction development project at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati.
Regarding this, Ashok Singhal on Monday visited the site of the project in the old bungalow premises of the Guwahati Commissioner of Police. He reviewed the progress of the viewpoint at the erstwhile CP Bungalow, being developed as part of the project.
The riverfront project will stretch from the old DC Bungalow to Kacharighat which will cover 1,200 metres. The area will consist of a park, sitting areas, refreshment spots, locations for cultural events, and much more.