Amit Shah's Jammu & Kashmir Visit Deferred Due to Inclement Weather

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir has been deferred due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions and forecast, reports said on Monday.
This announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs a day ahead of Shah's scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, reports added.
"However, given the prevailing inclement weather conditions and a forecast thereof, the programme is deferred," the MHA said in a statement.
During his visit, Shah was set to take part in several development programmes in the valley, ANI reported quoting official sources. He was also slated to initiate the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the region during the visit.
Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was scheduled after four Army personnel were killed and three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists on December 21.