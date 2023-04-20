Angkita Dutta Files Complaint Against IYC Prez Srinivas BV at Dispur PS

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President (AIYC) Angkita Dutta on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station accusing the latter of harassment for the last six months.

This comes moments after Srinivas filed a defamation case against her and sent a legal notice.

Dutta, in her complaint lodged at the police station mentioned that Srinivas harassed her mentally and made sexist comments against her. She further accused him of using slang words and threatening her that if she kept complaining against him before the high office bearers, then she would face dire consequences.

Dutta also mentioned one of her encounters with him at a hotel in Chhattisgarh on March 25 where the accused heckled her holding her arm, pushing and pulling, and threatening her by using slang words that he would ruin her life in the Congress party.

She further stated that she did inform the high office bearers of the party, however, no action was taken against Srinivas.

After filing the complaint, Dutta said that the complaint was not filed against the Congress party but on a single person who harassed her.

She said, "I am a congress party worker. I have not filed a complaint against the party but on a particular person, Srinivas BV. I have worked for the party and will continue doing so. I wish the accused to received punishment for his deeds."