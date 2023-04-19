IYC Prez Srinivas Files Defamation Case Against Angkita Dutta

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV filed a defamation case against IYC’s Assam unit chief Angkita Dutta on Tuesday.

This comes moments after Angkita Dutta accused Srinivas of sexism and harassment.

Earlier in the day, Angkita lashed out at Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for failing to take action against the IYC chief despite her complaints.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, “IYC President Srinivas BV has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them many times.”