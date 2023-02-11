Ankur Surana Kidnap Case: Prime Accused Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

Prabal Kalita, the mastermind of Ankur Surana’s kidnap case appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Saturday.

The court has sent Prabal Kalita to seven-day police custody in connection to the case. The Bharalumukh Police has taken Kalita under custody.

The prime accused has surrendered in Rangia on Friday.

A total of six persons have been arrested in connection to the kidnap case.

It may be mentioned that Ankur Surana, the victim who was abducted in Guwahati, had gone out with his friends to party. When he did not return home, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the Bharalumukh Police Station on February 2, after which the probe had been launched.

The investigations successfully lead to the capture of the five people accused in the kidnapping case. The five arrested are Rupam Das (33), Rajen Kaimal (33), Haren Das (48) and Gautam Das (27), residents of Amsing Jorabat under Satgaon Police Station, and Azaharr Choudhury (29), a resident of Hepkuchi under Baihata Police Station.

On February 4, Ankur Surana was released with injuries at a place near Amching Tea Estate from where the police rescued him. Ankur Surana revealed that he had been lured to a party at a resort by the name PRP valley at Amching and while on his way, he had been abducted and confined in a room.