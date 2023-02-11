PM Modi to Inaugurate Sohna-Dausa Stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12.

The stretch is expected to reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from about 5 hours to about 3.5 hours, an official statement informed.

"On 12th February, at around 3 PM, he will reach Dausa to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation road development projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores," an official statement informed.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.

The section will reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from about 5 hours to about 3.5 hours.

"Prime Minister's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in New India, is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world-class Expressways across the country. One such important project is Delhi Mumbai Expressway, whose first completed section, Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot, will be dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister," an official statement informed.

The 246 km Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore.

This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, an official said.