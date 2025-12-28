Ankuram Excellence Award-2025 Announced, Lifetime Achievement Posthumously for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati witnessed a special press conference today as the Ankuram Volunteer Organisation unveiled the recipients of the Ankuram Excellence Award-2025 at the ‘D’ Courtyard Hotel. The awards, now in their seventh year, celebrate individuals demonstrating outstanding contributions across diverse fields.
The highlight of the announcement was the posthumous conferment of the Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary singer and artist Zubeen Garg. The organisation also announced a socially impactful initiative, “Mor Ghar”, inspired by Garg’s legacy, aimed at providing homes for the homeless.
Present at the press meet were Dr Prakritish Bora (President, Ankuram NGO), Nurul Laskar (PR Consultant), Wazid Rehman (Secretary, Antennom Nao), and Deepjyoti Baishya (Ankuram NODI), who shared details of the upcoming award ceremony.
The awards will be formally presented on 5 February 2026 at the Sri Sri Madhav Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, where a special tribute and cultural program in memory of Zubeen Garg will be organised.
Ankuram Excellence Award-2025 Recipients:
Lifetime Achievement Award: Zubeen Garg
Educator: Dr. Buljeet Buragohain
Public Servant: Shri Bhuban Saikia
Entrepreneur: Subhir Gosh
Movie: Bhaimon Da
Short Movie: Lachit The Warrior
Actor (Male): Bandeep Sharma
Actor (Female): Junu Nath
Singer (Male): Achurjya Borpatra
Singer (Female): Subasana Dutta
Best Director: Sasanka Sameer
Author: Rita Choudhary
Athlete: Uma Chetry
Philanthropist: Wahidur Rahman
Electronic Media: News18
Print Media: Dainik Janambhumi
Senior Journalist: Gautam Sharma
Fearless Journalist: Galibur Rahman
Aesthetic: Dr. Reema Mallik
Dentist: Dr. Prodiswar Daimary
Astrology: Astrology Divine
Health Sector (Paediatrics): Dr. Golap Ch. Deka
Health Sector (Nephrology): Dr. Anup Barman
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prakritish Bora, President of Ankuram, expressed pride in honouring individuals who have made a mark in their respective fields and emphasised the organisation’s commitment to social causes inspired by the life and work of Zubeen Garg.
