Ankuram Excellence Award-2025 Announced, Lifetime Achievement Posthumously for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati witnessed a special press conference today as the Ankuram Volunteer Organisation unveiled the recipients of the Ankuram Excellence Award-2025 at the ‘D’ Courtyard Hotel. The awards, now in their seventh year, celebrate individuals demonstrating outstanding contributions across diverse fields.

The highlight of the announcement was the posthumous conferment of the Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary singer and artist Zubeen Garg. The organisation also announced a socially impactful initiative, “Mor Ghar”, inspired by Garg’s legacy, aimed at providing homes for the homeless.

Present at the press meet were Dr Prakritish Bora (President, Ankuram NGO), Nurul Laskar (PR Consultant), Wazid Rehman (Secretary, Antennom Nao), and Deepjyoti Baishya (Ankuram NODI), who shared details of the upcoming award ceremony.

The awards will be formally presented on 5 February 2026 at the Sri Sri Madhav Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, where a special tribute and cultural program in memory of Zubeen Garg will be organised.

Ankuram Excellence Award-2025 Recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Zubeen Garg

Educator: Dr. Buljeet Buragohain

Public Servant: Shri Bhuban Saikia

Entrepreneur: Subhir Gosh

Movie: Bhaimon Da

Short Movie: Lachit The Warrior

Actor (Male): Bandeep Sharma

Actor (Female): Junu Nath

Singer (Male): Achurjya Borpatra

Singer (Female): Subasana Dutta

Best Director: Sasanka Sameer

Author: Rita Choudhary

Athlete: Uma Chetry

Philanthropist: Wahidur Rahman

Electronic Media: News18

Print Media: Dainik Janambhumi

Senior Journalist: Gautam Sharma

Fearless Journalist: Galibur Rahman

Aesthetic: Dr. Reema Mallik

Dentist: Dr. Prodiswar Daimary

Astrology: Astrology Divine

Health Sector (Paediatrics): Dr. Golap Ch. Deka

Health Sector (Nephrology): Dr. Anup Barman

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prakritish Bora, President of Ankuram, expressed pride in honouring individuals who have made a mark in their respective fields and emphasised the organisation’s commitment to social causes inspired by the life and work of Zubeen Garg.

