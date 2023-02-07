Another Accused of Ranjit Bora’s Murder Arrested in Guwahati

Another person involved in the murder of Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora has been arrested.

The arrested person has been identified as Elbin. The Guwahati Police arrested him from Japorigog area.

Elbin has been arrested after confessions made by Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of the heinous crime.

As per reports, Elbin was involved in a dangerous robbery that took place in Lakhimpur. In March 2022, he had looted Rs 11 lakh from a person.

He is a member of the All Assam Liberation National Army.

It may be mentioned that, Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of Ranjit Bora’s murder was sent to 7-day police custody on Monday.

Shah Alam Talukdar was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati businessman.

On November 21, last year, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money.

Bora was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.