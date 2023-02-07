Massive Earthquakes in Turkey & Syria Claims Over 3,500 Lives So Far

The deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria has claimed over 3,800 lives so far.

The total number of injured in Syria and Turkey has reached 15,914 following the earthquakes.

At least 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 others injured in Turkey after earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Syrian Ministry of Health said that the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 711 and 1431 others have been injured in Syria, including in Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartus, SANA reported.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis, as per the Anadolu Agency report.

Later in the day, an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region. The earthquake was also felt in several neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria.