Another Apprehended in Connection to Meghalaya Woman's Death in Guwahati

Guwahati Police on Friday nabbed another person in connection to the death of a young girl from Meghalaya at an apartment in Hatigaon, reports said.
On Thursday, the deceased woman Rwitika Sonar’s alleged lover Rupesh Rai was apprehended by the police right after her death.
Reportedly, the two youths are currently under interrogation of the Hatigaon Police.
Notably, the body of Rwitika Sonar was recovered under mysterious circumstances from flat number 3A of an apartment named ‘Casa Limitado’ in the Hatigaon area yesterday. Rwitika was pursuing her course at the Jettwings Institute, sources added. She hailed from Meghalaya’s Nongpoh.
Meanwhile, right after the incident came to light, a youth identified as Rupesh Rai, a resident of West Bengal was apprehended. Reports said that, Rupesh and Rwitika were allegedly staying in a live-in relationship. Rupesh Rai was employed at a private company.
Further reports also claimed that a brawl occurred between the two on Wednesday night.