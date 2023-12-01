Another Apprehended in Connection to Meghalaya Woman's Death in Guwahati

Reportedly, the two youths are currently under interrogation of the Hatigaon Police.

Notably, the body of Rwitika Sonar was recovered under mysterious circumstances from flat number 3A of an apartment named ‘Casa Limitado’ in the Hatigaon area yesterday. Rwitika was pursuing her course at the Jettwings Institute, sources added. She hailed from Meghalaya’s Nongpoh.