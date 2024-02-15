Another Girl Goes Missing in Guwahati, Family Suspect Abduction

At a time when investigations are underway into the missing case of two girls in Guwahati, reports have emerged about another girl's dissapearance from Noonmati on Thursday.
As per information received, a person named Anowar Hussain lodged a missing report at the Noonmati Police Station today stating that his daughter has been untraceable since Wednesday (February 14).
The missing girl has been identified as Arana Hussain (15), a Class VII student of the Noonmati High School and a resident of No 2 Babuji Nagar.
Arana went missing after attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at her school, reports said. According to the FIR, she was wearing a pink colour salwar with a blue jacket.
The police have registered a case under under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under No. 27/2 and initiated an investigation into it.
Meanwhile, the family members of Arana suspect the involvement of a youth named Samin Ali in the incident. They have claimed that Samin has kidnapped their daughter. Reportedly, the youth hails from the same area in Noonmati.
However, so far, the police have not been able to get any information regarding the missing girl.