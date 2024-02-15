Guwahati Schoolgirls Missing: Police Suspect Human Trafficking
In a crucial development related to the sudden disappearance of two Guwahati-based minor girls on Wednesday amid Saraswati Puja celebrations all around, the police are now looking into possible human trafficking.
Officials are now suspecting the involvement of two youths in the case. Initial investigation revealed that two youths named Rahul and Mithun were connected to the case.
Rahul is a resident of Assam's Nalbari, while Mithun is from Nagaon. The two girls who went missing had known the youths from before. They had also visited one of the girls at her home a few days ago, said the police.
The news broke in on Wednesday when it was revealed that the two school-girls aged around 13 to 14 years old and studying in eighth standard had gone missing.
They were identified as Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhowmik, students of Panchadeep Jatiya Vidyalaya situated in the Noonmati locality of Guwahati.
However, early this morning, a WhatsApp chat surfaced wherein the message claimed that the duo eloped out of their own free will. The message specified that they were looking to gain success and will work on it for the next five years.
The message further asked the police and media to stay away and not try to track them. All such attempts would be futile, it added. The veracity of the sender of the message, though remains up for grabs.
It may be noted that initially after returning home having gone out on the occasion of Saraswati Puja yesterday, the duo again went out and did not return.
Further, the family members had stated that the mobile phones of both the girls were found to be switched off.