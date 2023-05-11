Another Housemaid Arrested in Guwahati Child Abuse Case

Another housemaid of the accused doctor couple, Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Datta, in the Guwahati child abuse case has been arrested in connection with the case on Thursday.
The housemaid was arrested after her misdeeds of torturing the minor victims were captured on the CCTV footage that has been recovered by the police from the doctor’s residence, sources informed.
Earlier on Wednesday, a journalist, identified as Abhijit Bose, was arrested for his involvement in the case. He was the brother of a personal assistant of the prime accused doctor Sangeeta Datta. As per sources, Abhijit had provided security to his elder sister through conversations over the phone. He has been arrested under Section 120 (B) for providing protection to the accused.
Later in the day, Dr. Waliul Islam’s police custody was extended to another 5 days by the court of the chief judicial magistrate
The city police produced accused Islam before the court after the completion of his five-day police custody.
The Guwahati police had moved an application seeking an extension of police custody of Waliul Islam for five days.