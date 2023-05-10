Child Abuse Case: Court Extends Police Custody of Waliul Islam For 5 Days

One of the accused in the Guwahati child abuse case, Doctor Waliul Islam’s police custody has been extended to another 5 days by the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday.
The city police produced accused Islam before the court after the completion of his five-day police custody.
The Guwahati police had moved an application seeking an extension of police custody of Waliul Islam for five days.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, Islam’s wife doctor Sangeeta Datta, another accused in the child abuse case was taken to the forensic department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Pan Bazaar police station for her health check-up.
A blood sample was tested and a health check-up was conducted in the GMCH forensic department on Wednesday.
Doctor Datta is also remanded to 5-day police custody earlier by the court.
Meanwhile, in a major turn of events in the shocking child abuse case in Guwahati, a journalist has been arrested for his involvement in the case on Wednesday.
The arrested person has been identified as Abhijit Bose. He is said to be the brother of accused doctor Sangeeta Datta’s personal assistant. As per sources, Abhijit had provided security to his elder sister through conversations over the phone. He has been arrested under Section 120 (B) for providing protection to the accused.