Another Incident at Maligaon Flyover Construction Site Raises Safety Concerns

The construction works for the Maligaon Flyover ahead of the inauguration has raised concerns about safety measures taken for the commuters as well as workers.
A day after two workers sustained grievous injuries after being electrocuted while working on the construction site, now concrete blocks falling from above the flyover damaged a school bus.
According to sources, the IIT Kendriya Vidyalaya school bus suffered damage after concrete blocks fell on it from the under-construction Maligaon flyover on Tuesday.
Following this, a teacher of the school filed a complaint at Jalukbari Police Station.
It may be mentioned that the flyover is slated to be inaugurated on August 30. To meet the deadline, the workers have started to expedite the construction works which has raised concerns about safety issues.
Yesterday, two workers sustained injuries after being electrocuted at the construction site. They were rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital and later shifted to Nemcare Hospital for advanced treatment.