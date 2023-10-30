Another Suspect Detained in Chandmari Incident

Continuing their probe, Guwahati Police on Sunday detained another suspect in connection with the recovery of the body of a transgender in Chandmari area.
According to sources, Chandmari Police with the help of Jakhalabandha Police detained the suspect, who is also transgender. The suspect has been identified as Radha.
All suspects are currently being questioned by the police and it is expected that many explosive facts will be revealed at the end of the grilling.
Earlier in the day, the police detained three transgender individuals for questioning into the incident.
Sources informed that the three detainees were picked up from Moilatanky of Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan locality.
It may be mentioned that the body of a transgender person was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality on Saturday afternoon.
As per initial reports, the body was discovered inside a sack at a canal close to the Assam Engineering Institute hostel.
Following the recovery, a team of Chandmari police led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Nandini Kakati reached the spot to investigate the incident.
Later, the deceased was identified as Amdadul Islam, son of Ahmad Ali of Singari Madrassa in Mahguri Gaon under Juria Police Station in Nagaon district. A small tattoo has been spotted on the body by the police.
Amdadul Islam was believed to be a transgender man who had been visiting Guwahati regularly. The deceased used to hang out with a group of transgender individuals in the city.