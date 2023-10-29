Chandmari Dead Body Recovery: Identity Established, 3 Detained for Questioning

The person who was found dead in a canal near the Assam Engineering Institute hostel yesterday afternoon under suspicious circumstances was identified by the Chandmari police on Sunday.
According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Amdadul Islam, son of Ahmmad Ali of Singari Madrassa in Mahguri Gaon under Juria Police Station in Nagaon district.
A small tattoo has been spotted in the body by the police.
Amdadul Islam is believed to be a transgender man who has been visiting Guwahati on a regular basis. The deceased used to hang out with a group of transgender individuals in Guwahati.
Meanwhile, the city police are thoroughly checking the CCTV footages collected from the spot yesterday.
The police also detained three transgender individuals for questioning into the incident.
Sources informed that the three detainees were picked up from Moilatanky of Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan locality.