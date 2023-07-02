Another Water Pipe Burst Reported In Guwahati

Panic ensued in Guwahati's Silpukhuri area as yet another water pipe burst occurred, following similar incidents in Kharghuli and Rajgarh.
According to sources, the mishap took place at approximately 6 am on Sunday, leading to the inundation of the entire vicinity with discharged water.
Distressed residents expressed frustration as, despite being informed, the water board staff failed to respond promptly.
The incident raises concerns about the deteriorating infrastructure and the need for swift action to address the recurring issue of burst water pipes in various parts of the city.
Efforts are expected to be made to resolve the situation and minimize inconvenience to the affected residents.
Earlier on June 23, a water pipe bursted in Borbari area of the city.
While the burst wasn’t lethal, the re-run of these incidents draws a sharp contrast to the government’s commitment to curb such mishaps from happening.
Prior to that, a newly installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road. There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident, however, properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged.