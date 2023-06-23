Guwahati: Water Pipeline Bursts at Hengerabari

Another water pipe bursts in Guwahati city on Friday noon, this time at Borbari in Hengerabari area of the city.
Visuals show water spewing out of the pipe at a comparatively lower density than in the previous water pipeline burst cases. The incident was reported near Nabajyoti Club located at Borbari.
While the burst wasn’t lethal, the re-run of these incidents draws a sharp contrast to the government’s commitment to curb such mishaps from happening.
Just recently, a newly installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road. There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident, however, properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged.
Last month, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati. The burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons were injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment.