Antara’s ‘Nritya Arpan’ Leaves Kalakshetra Audience Spellbound

'Antara’s Nritya Arpan' — a soulfully curated evening of classical Sattriya dance — was held at the auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday, marking the formal stage debut (Manch Pravesh) of young and promising artiste Antara Goswami. The evening unfolded with cultural dignity and spiritual elegance, celebrating Assam’s rich artistic legacy.

The event was graced by prominent personalities including Padma Bhushan Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami, Padma Shri Ghanakanta Bora Bayan, renowned danseuse Anita Sharma, scholar Gobinda Saikia, cultural icon Mallika Kandali, and celebrated actress Chetana Das, along with several eminent artistes and cultural dignitaries. Their presence turned the occasion into a distinguished tribute to the Sattriya tradition.

Born in 2004, Antara comes from a culturally revered lineage as the granddaughter of noted Sattriya exponent Late Dr. Jagannath Mahanta and daughter of Smt. Sagarika and Sri Jagat Ranjan Goswami. She received her foundational training under Ustad Bismillah Khan Awardee Smt. Seujpriya Borthakur, completing her Visharad in Sattriya Dance from Asom Sattra Mahasabha in 2017. Over the years, she has performed on prestigious national platforms such as Sangeet Natak Akademi, ICCR, National School of Drama’s Bal Sangam (2017), Kaleidoscope Festival (2022) in New Delhi, Ankiya Bhaona Samaroh, and Sattriya Sandhya, among others. She has also been featured in cultural showcases during the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 and the Filmfare Awards 2020.

In addition to her classical journey, Antara is a B-Grade artiste of Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan Guwahati), trained in Deodhani by Gunakar Dev Goswami, and is learning Khol under Pranabjyoti Dutta. Her inclination towards performing arts also extends to theatre, where she recently earned the title of “Best Co-Actress of Cotton University, 2025.” She is also the founder of Amayaa – An Art Society, through which she conducts workshops like Angahar, promoting dance education and cultural exchange.

During Nritya Arpan, Antara presented a thoughtfully sequenced repertoire consisting of five powerful dance pieces. The evening commenced with “Tumi Sahebo Hori”, an emotive invocation choreographed by Seujpriya Borthakur, expressing spiritual surrender to Lord Krishna in moments of human despair. This was followed by “Bhojan Behar”, a technically intricate nritta piece rooted in Sattra tradition, showcasing the grace and rhythmic precision of Beharnach. In “Gokulochando Aawe,” Antara brought alive the pastoral beauty of Vrindavan through group choreography based on a Borgeet by Madhavdev. The next performance, “Juge Juge Avatar,” depicted the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, symbolizing the eternal triumph of dharma over adharma. The finale, “Mohinir Amrit Samvaad,” stood out as a dramatic narrative featuring Lord Vishnu’s Mohini avatar, with script and composition by Padma Bhushan Jatin Goswami and choreography by Antara herself.

Antara’s elegance, command over footwork, clarity in movement, and expressive storytelling left the audience deeply moved. The grace and maturity she displayed on stage reflected not only her dedication but also her strong grounding in the Guru-Shishya tradition. The evening earned her overwhelming praise from maestros, dignitaries and dance connoisseurs present at the venue, establishing her as a promising new voice in the realm of Sattriya dance. Her Nritya Arpan was not just a debut—it was a heartfelt offering of devotion, heritage, and artistic discipline that reaffirmed the timeless beauty of Sattriya culture.