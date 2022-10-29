Guwahati News

Anti-Corruption Cell Takes ACS KK Sharma to 5-Days Custody

KK Sharma has been handed over to the anti-corruption cell after he was produced before a special court in Guwahati on Saturday.
ACS KK Sharma who was arrested on bribery charges
Joint secretary to the Government of Assam, ACS KK Sharma who was arrested on bribery charges has been taken to five-days custody by the department of Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell.

It needs to be mentioned that sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell trapped red-handed and arrested Sharma while he was taking Rs 90,000 from a complainant for renewal of a security firm license.

According to reports, Sharma was arrested on Friday night after the officials of the anti-corruption cell raided his residence in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon. A total of Rs 49,24,700 was seized from his residence.

