Anti-Corruption Cell Takes ACS KK Sharma to 5-Days Custody

Joint secretary to the Government of Assam, ACS KK Sharma who was arrested on bribery charges has been taken to five-days custody by the department of Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell.

KK Sharma has been handed over to the anti-corruption cell after he was produced before a special court in Guwahati on Saturday.

It needs to be mentioned that sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell trapped red-handed and arrested Sharma while he was taking Rs 90,000 from a complainant for renewal of a security firm license.

According to reports, Sharma was arrested on Friday night after the officials of the anti-corruption cell raided his residence in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon. A total of Rs 49,24,700 was seized from his residence.