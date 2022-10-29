Last Rites of Neel Pawan Baruah Performed with Full State Honours

The last rites of renowned Assamese artist Neel Pawan Baruah was performed with full state honours at Nabagraha Cemetery in Guwahati on Saturday.

Baruah passed away on Friday at around 3.15 pm at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after undergoing prolonged treatment.

His body was taken to his residence in Beltola on Friday.

Nil Pawan Baruah was born on June 1, 1936 at Teok in Assam’s Jorhat. He joined the famous Shantiniketan in the year 1961.

In 1966, he began teaching at Guwahati Art College. The noted painter went on to establish the Charu – Karu Kala Parishad in Assam’s Charaideo.

The noted artist was conferred with the ‘Assam Sourav’ award in the year 2021 by the state government in Assam.