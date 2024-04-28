Anubhuti Goswami & Emon Seuj Goswami's 'Melodic Minds' Garners Appreciation in Guwahati

The recently concluded Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami and Emon Seuj Goswami's 'Melodic Minds', organized by Byatikram MASDO, a reputed NGO based in Guwahati, has garnered widespread acclaim and appreciation.
Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of the Healthcare Department of Shrimanta Sankardeva University, Dr. Navanil Barua, Senior Neurosurgeon from Guwahati, and Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor, Guwahati University, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor.
Dr. Kataki looks forward to organizing more such tours and introducing more such educational structured courses in Assam to build a healthier society after the excellent response we have secured.
Starting on April 20th with sessions in Sonari, Moran, and Jorhat, and concluding on April 27th in Guwahati, the tour witnessed a remarkable turnout with over 200 participants from diverse backgrounds.
The Music Therapy tour explored the therapeutic potential of music in promoting mental and emotional well-being. The event featured interactive workshops, live performances, and insightful discussions led by renowned music therapists Mrs. Anubhuti Goswami.
This enthusiastic response underscores the growing recognition of Music Therapy as a transformative approach to healing and personal growth.
The retreat demonstrated the profound impact that music can have on our mental health and overall well-being," said Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor, Political Science, Guwahati University.
"Through this event, we hope to inspire individuals to harness the power of music as a tool for self-expression, healing, and personal growth.”