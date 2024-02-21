Anusuchit Jaati Yuva Chatra Parishad Felicitates Sadin-Pratidin's Jayanta Baruah

"The Sadin Pratidin group was, is, and will remain with the Anusuchit Jaati Yuva Chatra Parishad," said Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah while being felicitated at an event in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri on Wednesday.
In 1834, the British recognized Bengali as the official language in Assam. After this, our great-grandfather Hemchandra Baruah established the lifeline of the Assamese nation by putting together Hemkosh, the grammar of the Assamese language, he said.
Over time, new words are created and those words are included in the modified version of Hemkosh, added Jayanta Barua, editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group.
Baruah was present at the second day's function held on Wednesday, for the 8th Foundation Day of the Anusuchit Jaati Yuva Chatra Parishad, Assam. He along with 'Forest Man' Jadav Payeng were specially felicitated for their unequivocal contribution to the social life of Assam at the event held at Shishu Udyan, Dighalipukhuri.
The Anusuchit Jaati Yuva Chatra Parishad publicly felicitated Jayanta Baruah for his contribution to society by publishing Braille Hemkosh with the noble objective of spreading the light of knowledge to the visually impaired. There was a gamosa, seleng sador, japi, a letter of felicitation, etc. in this felicitation.
On the other hand, 'Seuj Samrat' award was presented to Jadav Payeng, who worked hard to establish a forest on three hectares of land to spread the name of Assam on the other side of the seven seas and to give Assam a unique place on the world map. The organization presented the award to Payeng for his life-long pursuit. The award consisted of a japi, gamosa, seleng, angavastra, memento and a cheque worth Rs 10,000.
"The bird learned to fly, the tree learned to wear clothes. And we have converted the gifts of that nature into slavery by human society. The tree will not be planted, care has to be taken from its rearing to raising it. You need to know what is the name of which tree from an early age. You have to know the name of the bird," said Jadav Payeng while receiving the award.
He added that if you stop breathing for a minute, you will feel the need for oxygen. That's why Payeng requested at least every person to plant a sapling for his oxygen. If every person around the world plants one sapling; Jadav Payeng said in the context of the speech that the balance of the world will return.
Rubul Das, President, Anusuchit Jaati Yuva Chatra Parishad delivered the welcome address on the occasion. He said that the scheduled caste is always grateful to the Hemchandra Baruah family. Hemchandra Baruah saved the scheduled caste from the untouchability of the society by explaining the relation of fish and water by inserting the meaning of the word 'Kaivarta' in the Hemkosh.
Dr. Suryakanta Hazarika, President, Asom Sahitya Sabha graced the occasion as the chief guest at the event which was hosted by eminent actor Aseem Krishna Baruah. Chandan Ranjan Das, Director, Department of Land Conservation was the guest of honour. Aseem Krishna Baruah read out the written address of the distinguished guest Dr. Narayan Sharma as he could not attend the meeting due to personal difficulties.
The solemn ceremony was attended by activists of the Anusuchit Jaati Yuva Chatra Parishad as well as dignitaries from different walks of life. Apart from this, sattriya dance performed by the artists of Guwahati gave a unique dimension added with bihu dance by the Bihu-Husori troupe on the occasion.