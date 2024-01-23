Sadin-Pratidin's Jayanta Baruah Receives Netaji Garima Award in Guwahati

Sadin Pratidin Group chairman and the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah was on Tuesday awarded the prestigious Netaji Garima Award in Guwahati.
He was among three noted personalities to receive the award which was given out on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of radical freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.
Apart from Jayanta Baruah, the award was also presented to Acharya Dr Samudragupta Kashyap of Nagaland University and renowned singer Manisha Hazarika.
In the absence of Jayanta Baruah, the director of Pratidin Group, Smitakshi B Goswami collected the award which was handed out by Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal.
The awards were given out by All Assam Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday Celebration Committee, which also organised the event.
Ashok Singhal attended the event organised on the occasion at Guwahati's Paltan Bazar where he paid floral tributes before a cut-out of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose before hoisting the tricolour.
Speaking there, he said, "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is an inspiration for us all. During his lifetime, he set tough goals and always tried to achieve them. The younger generations should learn from him to never give even in the face of adversity."
The event which was attended by many noted guests, also had cultural programmes by children who showcased dance performances and sang patriotic songs.
Smitakshi B Goswami also spoke on the occasion saying, "My father Shri Jayanta Baruah has been awarded with this very prestigious award. As he is not able to attend the event, I was present to collect it. I would like to express my gratitude to the committee."