APCC Celebrates 50th Year of Bangladesh’s Independence in Guwahati

In view of Commemoration of the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) celebrated the 50th year of Independence of Bangladesh at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati on Sunday.

Pranab Dabar, one of the leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and convener of the 'Vijay Utsav Udjapan Samiti', who was the chief guest at the meeting has lauded the brave role played by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the independence of Bangladesh.

As an invited speaker, Dr. Apurba Kumar Baruah, former professor at North East Hills University, said that the birth of Bangladesh has made an unprecedented contribution to the establishment of peace along India's international border.

Another invited speaker, Dr. Abu Nasser Syed Ahmed, former professor of IIT Guwahati, said that the birth of Bangladesh has given a new dimension to the diplomatic and military arena across India.

On the other hand, APCC president Bhupen Bora claimed that following the Indo-Pak war of 1971, former prime minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee had referred to his predecessor Indira Gandhi as “Durga.”

The meeting was presided over by MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal.

The other speakers in the meeting were Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia, former MPs Bishnu Prasad, Balin Kuli and Dwijen Sharma.

Meanwhile, around 30 veterans (soldiers) who took part in the Bangladesh Liberation War on behalf of India in 1971 were welcomed at the meeting with traditional Assamese ‘Phulam Gamosa’.