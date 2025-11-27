APCC Stages Protest in Dispur Against Alleged Land Encroachment by BJP Leaders

Amid the ongoing winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a strong protest on Thursday at the Manabendra Sharma Complex, accusing BJP state president and MP Dilip Saikia, along with Minister Ashok Singhal, of illegal land acquisition.

Protesters raised slogans condemning the leaders and burned their effigies to register their outrage. Mira Borthakur, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, highlighted the alleged encroachment, stating, “A 38-bigha plot near Zubeen Khetra is in the name of Ashok Singhal. Why has no inquiry been conducted? While the Chief Minister’s family receives government subsidies, poor women are given a meagre Rs 1,200. Will these leaders now face scrutiny or continue to act with impunity?”

Borthakur further accused the BJP-led state government of systemic corruption and mismanagement, including land-related scams and alleged irregularities in schemes like the Gir cow program. “The state is being looted, and when we raise these issues, authorities threaten police action. Journalists asking questions are intimidated, with threats to involve their employers. Now, even electoral manipulation is on the cards. This protest is our call to the people of Assam to resist and hold the government accountable,” she said.

The demonstration was organized under the guidance of the Guwahati Metropolitan District Congress, with hundreds of party workers and members actively participating. A heavy police presence and tight security cordon were deployed to maintain order.