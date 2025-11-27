Assam Assembly Winter Session Day 3: Key Bills and ST Proposal on Agenda

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s winter session entered its third day today, beginning with the traditional question-and-answer hour.

The Assembly will also take up the Assam Appropriation Bill 2025-26, which outlines the state’s budget for the coming financial year. In addition, at least three important amendment bills are on the agenda:

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at strengthening animal protection laws

Assam Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025, intended to improve the functioning of cooperative societies.

Assam Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to modernize rules for businesses and workplaces.

Alongside these, at least eight other bills are slated for discussion, covering issues such as the Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill, 2025, the preservation and development of Assam’s Satras, proposals for fire and emergency services, and the Chaulung Su-Ka-Pha University Bill. Four additional amendment bills are also expected to be debated.

A major development in today’s session is the potential presentation of the report of the ministerial group (GoM) on granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in Assam. The GoM report, approved by the state Cabinet, proposes ST status for the Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the report will be placed before the Assembly today and later sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for further action. The three-member GoM was headed by Dr. Ranoj Pegu, with members Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta.

“The report is expected to reflect the aspirations of all communities involved,” the Chief Minister added. He further stated that the Tribal Affairs Department would formally send the report to the Assembly today (November 27), after which the Speaker will decide when it will be tabled in the ongoing session.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Approves ST Status for Six Communities, Heritage Museum and Teacher Regulations