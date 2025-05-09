APDCL Employee Found Dead Inside Bijuli Bhawan; Murder Alleged Over ₹14 Lakh Dispute

A mysterious death inside Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) headquarters, Bijuli Bhawan, triggered shock and suspicion on Thursday after the body of an employee, Dimbeswar Kalita, was recovered under suspicious circumstances.

Kalita, a long-serving APDCL staff member, was found hanging inside the office premises in what initially appeared to be a case of suicide. However, his family has strongly refuted this, alleging that he was murdered over a financial dispute.

Acting on these allegations, police have detained a man named Tridip, who is suspected to be involved in the incident. Sources close to the investigation revealed that Kalita was allegedly owed ₹14 lakh by Tridip, and the dispute over repayment may have led to foul play.

“We are thoroughly investigating all angles, including financial motives and personal enmity. A post-mortem examination will help determine the exact cause of death,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, security inside the Bijuli Bhawan premises has been tightened as investigations continue.

The Guwahati police have not ruled out the possibility of more people being involved and are currently examining CCTV footage and questioning colleagues and acquaintances of both Kalita and the accused.

A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.

