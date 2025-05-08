Guwahati: 19-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping and Rape of Minor

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a minor from Guwahati's South Sarania area on May 4. The case was registered the following day at Paltanbazar Police Station under FIR No. 139/25, invoking Sections 65(1) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advertisment

The arrested individual has been identified as Md Sukur Ali, also known as Rihan. He resides at House No. 15, Islampur (Paltanbazar PS), with a permanent address in Beparipatti, Ward No. 4 (Gouripur PS), Dhubri district.

According to police, the victim—a girl under the age of 18—was kidnapped from the South Sarania locality on May 4 and raped. The incident was reported to Paltanbazar police on May 5, prompting an immediate investigation, and the accused was arrested today.