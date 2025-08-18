APDCL Pole Uprooting Attempt Triggers Fresh Unrest at Assam-Meghalaya Border

The volatile Assam-Meghalaya border witnessed fresh tensions on Monday after clashes broke out between residents of both states near Basistha, on the outskirts of Guwahati. The incident has once again highlighted the fragile nature of the decades-old boundary dispute between the two northeastern neighbours.

According to local sources, a group of people from Meghalaya reportedly attempted to uproot an electric pole that had recently been installed by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in the disputed stretch. The move triggered strong objections from local residents on the Assam side, leading to heated arguments that soon escalated into a physical confrontation.

Witnesses alleged that some individuals from Meghalaya assaulted a woman from Assam, provoking widespread outrage among locals. The situation quickly spiralled, with men and women from both sides engaging in a violent scuffle. Panic gripped the area as the confrontation intensified, forcing authorities to step in.

Police personnel from both Assam and Meghalaya were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Security forces have since been maintaining a close vigil along the sensitive stretch to prevent further escalation.

Officials confirmed that both state administrations have directed their teams not to take unilateral steps in the disputed zone until a settlement is reached through joint discussions. “The matter is sensitive. Both sides have been instructed not to undertake any activities that may inflame tensions until higher-level talks resolve the issue,” a source in the administration said.

This is not the first time that tensions have erupted along this stretch of the Assam-Meghalaya border. Several similar flashpoints have been reported in recent years, particularly over issues of land ownership, resource control, and public utility installations.

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute has remained unresolved since Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. Of the 12 disputed areas along the 884.9-km-long border, six were partially settled in 2022 through a pact between the two governments. However, the Basistha sector remains among the unresolved zones, where ownership claims continue to spark intermittent clashes.

Monday’s incident has once again brought the spotlight back on the urgency of finding a permanent resolution to the long-pending boundary dispute. While no major injuries were reported, the flare-up has left residents on both sides anxious about possible recurrence.

For now, the situation remains tense but under control, with joint monitoring by police teams from both states. Authorities have appealed to locals to maintain calm and refrain from any provocative actions.

