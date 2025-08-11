'Sangma Nagar' & 'Pilingkata': Testimonies of Suffering in Assam-Meghalaya Dispute

Just a few kilometers from the bustling city of Guwahati lies Sangma Nagar, a quiet village caught in the crossfire of a bitter border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. Officially part of Assam, this small settlement is now claimed by Meghalaya, which calls it “Umochalini.” For the villagers, this claim is more than just a map dispute, it’s a looming threat to their identity, homes, and future.

In recent years, Meghalaya has intensified its presence here and in nearby border areas like Dumopaham, Naling, Amring, and Bhalukkhua. Roads have been laid, schools and churches built, clean drinking water supplied, electricity connected, and housing and ration cards distributed. To outsiders, these may seem like development projects. But for locals, these moves feel like a slow, deliberate takeover, one that could erase their Assam roots.

“This place has been Sangma Nagar since the 1960s,” says a local resident, his voice heavy with worry. “We’ve lived here for generations. We even got a No Objection Certificate from Meghalaya in 2003. But today, neither Assam nor Meghalaya truly claims us. It feels like we belong nowhere. If Meghalaya pushes us out, where will we go? If Assam does, the answer is the same.”

The villagers, mostly Baptists practicing Christianity, are caught in a painful limbo. “We don’t even know which state we belong to anymore,” another local laments. There are whispers of exploitation too, of a man named Udayan Rongpi, who controls many government projects here, employing family instead of locals, profiting from contracts from both states.

These developments are part of what many see as Meghalaya’s quiet strategy: to slowly absorb vulnerable border communities while Assam’s officials turn a blind eye. This neglect has left Sangma Nagar’s people feeling abandoned and anxious about their future.

Our correspondent, Hiten Mali, spoke to residents on both sides of the border, capturing their fears, frustrations, and hopes. For now, the villagers live with uncertainty, as Meghalaya’s expansionist moves continue unchecked and Assam’s silence raises troubling questions about the fate of its borderlands.

In Sangma Nagar, the struggle isn’t just about land, it’s about belonging, survival, and the right to call a place home.

Border Clash Halts Power Work, Sparks Local Fears

In the tense borderlands of Assam’s Pilingkata region, life is becoming a daily battle for survival and dignity. What should be simple development work has turned into a flashpoint, as Meghalaya locals obstruct power projects on Zironi Road, deepening fears and frustrations over a disputed boundary that divides families and communities.

Today, officials from Assam and Meghalaya are slated to meet, hoping to find answers to issues that have left residents caught in a painful limbo.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, a local resident shared the harsh reality: “For years, Meghalaya authorities have blocked every effort we make to improve our own land. Whenever we try to build roads or upgrade infrastructure on Assam government territory, Meghalaya officials arrive to stop us.”

He described a recent attempt to upgrade the area’s electricity supply from a single-phase to a three-phase system, crucial for daily life. “Though this is Assam’s land, Meghalaya officials came when no one was around and filled the pit dug for the new electric post. They insisted that we must use the old, inadequate posts. Every time we try to progress, Meghalaya intervenes.”

The impact is more than just inconvenience. “Because of the low voltage from the outdated system, appliances like refrigerators and fans break down frequently. We live in constant hardship,” the resident said.

Efforts to voice these concerns peacefully have often met with hostility. “When the women from our community approach Meghalaya locals politely during protests, they face violent responses. The women of Meghalaya come prepared for confrontation, sometimes carrying bags with unknown contents. It feels like they are always ready for a fight.”

Adding to the fear, locals accuse Meghalaya residents of gradually building guard walls and inching further into Assam’s territory, bit by bit, eroding their sense of safety and belonging.

With rising incidents of reported attacks, anxiety grips the border communities, who live each day uncertain of their future.

Out of 12 contested border areas between Assam and Meghalaya, discussions have taken place over only six, leaving many questions unanswered and tensions unresolved.

