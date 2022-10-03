APDCL Puts Blame on ACA for Floodlight Malfunction

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Monday clarified on the malfunctioning of one of the floodlights during India Vs South Africa Match at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

The APDCL has put the blame on Assam Cricket Association regarding the matter.

They said, “Regarding the malfunctioning of floodlight, there was no fault from the electricity department. An uninterrupted power supply was maintained throughout match.”

“The lights were dysfunctional for few minutes due to some internal fault in the circuit which is within the jurisdiction of the ACA,” they added.