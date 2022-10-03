APDCL Puts Blame on ACA for Floodlight Malfunction

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Monday clarified on the malfunctioning of one of the floodlights during India Vs South Africa Match at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
The APDCL has put the blame on Assam Cricket Association regarding the matter.
They said, “Regarding the malfunctioning of floodlight, there was no fault from the electricity department. An uninterrupted power supply was maintained throughout match.”
“The lights were dysfunctional for few minutes due to some internal fault in the circuit which is within the jurisdiction of the ACA,” they added.
Notably, the second T20 match between India and South Africa played at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati on Sunday was interrupted when one of the light towers going off due to some disruptions in power supply.
Due to a malfunction one of the floodlights in the stadium went out forcing the match to be stopped briefly for the second time.