"Appealed Assam CM to Name A Street in Honour of My Son", Avinash Sarkar's Father

Harlal Sarkar, the father of deceased minor boy Avinash Sarkar appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to name a road in honour of his son who lost his life after being swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam.
CM Sarma visited the residence of Harlal Sarkar in Noonmati on Monday and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.
While speaking about the Chief Minister’s visit to his home, Harlal Sarkar said, “I cannot thank the Assam Chief Minister enough for standing with us during this period of grief. He is a very knowledgeable person and his guidance helped each of us to control ourselves during. He had promised me that my son would be recovered within 72 hours and asked me to come back home. He kept his promise. Therefore I want to express my gratitude.”
“I will be cautious that this kind of an incident does not occur in the future. We request CM Sir to repair the roads which are in a deplorable condition. I also appealed him to name this road after my deceased son. This would give me some peace and keep my son always in our memories. CM Sir has asked me to visit his office in one of the coming days,” Harlal added.
It may be mentioned that, after a 72-hour long rescue operations, Avinash Sarkar's body was recovered in Rajgarh locality in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Avinash was confirmed by his parents after rescue teams recovered a minor's body suspected to be his at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).