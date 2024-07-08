"Appealed Assam CM to Name A Street in Honour of My Son", Avinash Sarkar's Father

While speaking about the Chief Minister’s visit to his home, Harlal Sarkar said, “I cannot thank the Assam Chief Minister enough for standing with us during this period of grief. He is a very knowledgeable person and his guidance helped each of us to control ourselves during. He had promised me that my son would be recovered within 72 hours and asked me to come back home. He kept his promise. Therefore I want to express my gratitude.”

“I will be cautious that this kind of an incident does not occur in the future. We request CM Sir to repair the roads which are in a deplorable condition. I also appealed him to name this road after my deceased son. This would give me some peace and keep my son always in our memories. CM Sir has asked me to visit his office in one of the coming days,” Harlal added.