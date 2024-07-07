Assam CM Condoles Tragic Loss of Avinash Sarkar, Extends Gratitude to Rescue Teams

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow following the recovery of Avinash Sarkar's remains from Rajgarh locality in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Avinash, tragically swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam last Friday, was confirmed by his parents after rescue teams recovered a minor's body suspected to be his at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
In a statement on his official ‘X’ handle, CM Sarma conveyed, “With a heavy heart, we have learnt that the child's body has been found. My deepest condolences go out to his parents and family during this unimaginable time.” He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the NDRF, SDRF, Police, and District Administration for their relentless efforts in the search and rescue operations since the incident began.
CM Sarma had earlier visited the Sarkar family on Saturday to oversee the search efforts personally, reassuring them of ongoing efforts. “Extensive search operations have been underway since Friday to find your child,” he assured the family, acknowledging the critical 72-hour window for rescue operations.
The Chief Minister's visit aimed to provide support and ensure the family that every possible measure was being taken to locate Avinash. The recovery of his body marks a tragic conclusion to the community's hopes for his safe return.