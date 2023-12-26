APSC Scam: 2 Gazetted Officers Questioned By SIT

Two gazetted officers named in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam on Tuesday arrived at the office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in Guwahati for questioning.
Gazetted officers Priyanka Deka and Jayanta Doley appeared at the CID office today to face the special investigation team's (SIT) questioning in connection with the APSC recruitment scam.
According to reports, both officials were named for having gained recruitment allegedly through unfair means.
As per the information received, Jayanta Doley had scored 71 marks in his English paper which was later upgraded to 171. Similarly, in his General Science paper, Doley had scored 77 marks which was upgraded to 177. Moreover, his 87 marks in History paper was also upscaled to 151, reports claimed.
Furthermore, it has been revealed that Jayanta Doley failed to even clear his mains examination, however, he managed to attain the position of superintendent of taxes.
A similar instance was witnessed in the case of Priyanka Deka, whose 94 marks in the first Law paper which mysteriously got upgraded to 114. In the second Law paper she secured 62 marks which were upscaled to 102. She had scored 93 marks in the first paper of Social Sciences which was also upgraded to 123, claimed the reports.
Both officials are expected to go through tough grilling throughout the day as the government and investigating authorities look to close the much-dragged-out case.
In a further update, the SIT formed to probe the APSC scam has summoned two more gazetted officers to arrive for questioning.
Recruitment officer Gitartha Baruah and ACS officer Hiteswar Mazumdar have been summoned for questioning. They have been asked to arrive on December 29 at the CID office in Guwahati, sources said.