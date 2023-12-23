Rakesh Paul to Face Further SIT Interrogation in APSC Cash-for-Job Scam

Former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Rakesh Paul will again face interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, reports emerged on Saturday.
As per sources, Rakesh Paul will be grilled by the SIT for the revelation of new information in connection to the APSC cash-for-job scam.
Reports said that the SIT was not satisfied with the information provided by the former APSC chairman during the interrogations. He will therefore be grilled once again for new facts and figures regarding the infamous scam.
On March 28, Paul was released after serving a jail term of over six years. This comes after a special judge’s court on March 24 agreed to grant him bail in connection with the case filed against him for his role in the massive scam in the APSC. He was arrested in November 2016. He was granted bail under certain conditions.
According to sources, the SIT has not been able to prove the allegations leveled against many candidates as true. The investigating team still does not have a clue as to how the marks of these candidates were increased, sources added.
Meanwhile, in the infamous recruitment scam, the former principal controller of APSC examinations, Nanda Babu Singh was shifted to judicial custody earlier this month. Singh was detained from his Silchar residence on December 11 in connection to the APSC scam. The SIT of the Assam Police arrested him after he was interrogated for two consecutive days.