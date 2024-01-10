APSC Scam: Assam Govt Details Steps Taken In Affidavit To Gauhati HC

The Government of Assam on Wednesday submitted an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court regarding the massive Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.
According to the affidavit submitted with the court, as many as five officials, who had gained recruitment through unfair means, have been arrested so far.
Moreover, another 25 officials of the tainted batch have been suspended in connection with the case. In addition, a further 42 officials will have to face departmental enquiry.
The above measures have been taken based on the suggestions of the one-man Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma commission report, according to the affidavit.
The officials who had come through the CCE 2013-14 batch were under intense scrutiny after it came to the fore that many officials gained recruitment through unfair means.