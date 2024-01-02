APSC Scam: Former Principal Controller Nanda Babu Singh Granted Bail

The Former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, Nanda Babu Singh, who is one of the accused in the infamous recruitment scam was granted bail on Tuesday, reports said.
According to initial reports, a special court granted bail to Nanda Babu Singh.
Notably, Nanda Babu Singh is said to be a close aide of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul. Sinha was accused of burning nearly 45,000 answer sheets of APSC preliminary and main exams under the direction of Rakesh Paul.
It was earlier claimed that Nanda Babu appointed his daughter Minerva Devi Arambam to the position of ACS by unethical means. Notably, Minerva who is currently serving as the Additional District Commissioner in Karimganj district was also summoned by the SIT in December.
He was detained from his Silchar residence on December 11 in connection to the APSC cash-for-job scam. The SIT of the Assam Police arrested him after he was interrogated for two consecutive days.
He was sent to three-day police custody on December 13. He was produced before the court after his police custody had come to an end. Reportedly, since the SIT did not seek Singh's custody, he was sent to judicial custody on December 15.