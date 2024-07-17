Area Around GMCH Demarcated As 'Leopard Bearing', Signposts Installed

Due to frequent leopard sightings, authorities in Guwahati have decided to demarcate the hills surrounding the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) as a 'leopard bearing area'. The move has caused fright among people residing in the region.
As per reports, the connecting road between Kahilipara and GMCH along with the hilly areas surrounding the region has been marked as a leopard-bearing area by the forest department.
Authorities have also put up warning signposts to alert the residents of the presence of leopards in the area. This comes after various instances of leopard sightings in the region.
According to district commissioner Sumit Sattawan, the decision was taken as a result of repeated leopard sightings. "Since there is repeated occurrence of leopard in this stretch, caution boards are set up for general information and awareness of people," he confirmed to Pratidin Time.
Signboards have been placed by the Forest and Environment department, Kamrup East division near GMCH, GMCH Guest House, near Kamalnagar roadside, and Rajib Nagar.
However, the decision has adversely affected the locals. People residing in the nearby areas mentioned that they are now forced to live in fear of leopard attacks.