Leopard on Prowl Panics Bustling Guwahati City, Tranquilized After 4 Hrs

A team of forest officials from the state zoo finally managed to tranquilize the leopard which has been on the prowl in the Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati.
The animal was safely moved to the state zoo after being tranquilized using a dart gun.
Earlier today, a youth was significantly injured in an attack by a leopard that had ventured into a neighborhood in Guwahati city on Tuesday morning.
Sources informed that the leopard had strayed into a residential building at Gauri Sarma Colony in Fatasil Ambari area and subsequently attacked an unsuspecting resident. Fortunately, the attack was non-fatal and the individual sustained some injuries to his head, neck and knee.
The youth somehow managed to escape with the help of other residents and was administered first-aid before being transported to a hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, two foresters who were tranquilizing the wild animal have also been reported to have suffered minor injuries.