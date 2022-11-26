Guwahati: Army Truck Hits Ragpicker, Dies on Spot

A ragpicker died on spot after being hit by an army truck in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, the truck, bearing the registration number 12D187489, was moving towards Khanapara from Jalukbari when the terrible accident occurred in Lalmati.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known however, it is suspected that the woman was of around 50-years-old.

Meanwhile, Basistha Police arrived at the spot and seized the vehicle.

The body of the ragpicker was sent for post-mortem examination.